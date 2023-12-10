Thousands of football fans attended the Army Navy game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A historic day Saturday at Gillette Stadium as the Army Navy game took place for the very first time in Massachusetts.

Thousands of football fans from all over the country gathered to witness the match up.

Army fans left Gillette Stadium with smiles on their faces after they defeated the Navy 17 to 11.

"The game was awesome. Obviously, I was rooting for the Army, so Army beat Navy. We were winning all the time. It was a good experience," said Lilly Darling, an Army fan.

Cheering on the two branches of the military

90-year-old Caroline Crouch's husband served in the Army, and used to go to West Point for the game.

"It's wonderful; practically having it in our own backyard," Crouch expressed.

Ahead of the game, fans cheered on the two branches of the military.

"Being a Naval officer, it's great to see that these two teams play [in Foxborough Saturday] and there's a lot of spirit in this town," said Zach Durkin, a Navy Lieutenant.

Best game of the year

Boston native resident Jay Riley called this the best game of the year. His family has coached hockey at West Point for over 75 years.

"This game transcends everything. This is about what's right with America. The country is so divided, but not today," Riley shared.

Mark McFeaters came in from Indiana. His battalion was being honored Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the Invasion of Iraq.

"It is a great time for our country not just to come together and recognize the service of a lot of people, not just the Army and Navy, but the other branches," McFeaters remarked.

Coming together

The skies above Foxborough were filled with flags just before kick off as the traditional fly overs included parachutes, planes and choppers.

"The first time in 124 years of them doing this game, they came to New England. So, it was an experience that we've never been able to have before," Darling spoke.

The red, white and blue usually stands for the patriots on game day, but on Saturday, those colors stand for us all.

"That's what's it's all about: Coming together at the end of the game and understanding that we are all for the same team, and that we are all America," said one football fan.