McDonald’s holds grand opening for its new spinoff in Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Following weeks of anticipation, McDonald's held the grand opening for its new CosMc's spinoff restaurant in suburban Bolingbrook on Friday; the first of its kind in the country.

Customers lined up for the grand opening of CosMc's, with some of them saying they've been waiting in line for about an hour to two hours.

"Yeah, it's been a long morning," said Victor Magallon, a CosMc's customer.

All of this to try and taste McDonald's new spinoff restaurant, which is the first of its kind in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

"We got a couple of the sandwiches, the spicy queso, the tomatillo," said Alaia Kleiner, another CosMc's customer.

"I have a list...We're getting the main sandwiches, four drinks. We got to make it worth it since we came here for so long," said Patty Sweeney.

Continious caravan

Friday's grand opening brought a continuous caravan of cars through this strip mall parking lot.

Sharla Vittorio and her daughter used the wait proactively.

"Talking, laughing. I actually placed a grocery order online," Vittorio spoke.

And after the wait was over, the customers agree that the wait was definitely worth it.

However, only the eagerest and most patient customers got a taste.

"We actually came here for the CosMc's. We live right down the road and we got to the back of the line and it wasn't really moving. So, we came over here for some lunch instead," said one customer.