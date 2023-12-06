Skip to Content
North Carolina therapy dog celebrates cancer remission

today at 8:14 AM
Published 8:19 AM

ASHEBORO, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A therapy dog in North Carolina "rings the bell" to celebrate his cancer remission.

Quinn, a certified therapy dog, celebrated completing his chemotherapy treatment on Tuesday. A custom wooden holder with a bell was created by a nurse at Randolph Health especially for the dog.

Quinn is a volunteer at the facility where he had a strong impact on patients, especially during the pandemic.

His owner practiced with him every night so that he could ring the bell himself when the big day came.

Quinn was diagnosed with lymphoma in June 2023, and because his owner has pet insurance, she was able to secure a chemotherapy regimen for him.

His last treatment was on November 27.

NBC News

