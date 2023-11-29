Inflatable Santa shot down, caught on camera

LEXINGTON, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In a very Grinch-like move, someone apparently shot an inflatable Santa in the front yard of a Lexington, Kentucky home recently, and it was all caught on video.

"[On] Sunday, about 8:15, me and my wife were sitting on the couch watching TV and we heard small bang or whatever and she asked me to take a look," said Donald Nelson, a homeowner.

Nelson sprang to his feet to see what was the matter.

"When I looked out the front door, we saw the inflatable had fallen over," Nelson added.

Deflating moment

But when he saw the video, Nelson got even madder.

"I went back and looked at our home security camera and it actually showed a vehicle turn around in the court. and a sound that sounded like a firearm, shoot it. and as soon as that noise went off, the inflatable fell down," Nelson shared.

It was a deflating moment for Nelson and his family. They had just spent $200 on Santa days earlier, and now, they're hopeful it's just a one-time incident.

"I mean, there's multiple neighbors that have inflatables too and I mean certainly they could be targeted also. if they've done one, they'll probably do several. Hopefully people will have Ring cameras, security cameras that will catch a license plate or give us a better description of who's doing this." Donald Nelson, homeowner

A larger void

There's an 18-inch hole in Santa, and a larger void in their yard; one that Nelson hopes "this" Santa can fill once again, and that everyone remains safe.

"We've got some neighbors that can sew and have promised their services to help get him up and going again...I just beg people to check and see what your kids are doing. I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else. We don't want anyone to get hurt. It's not a cute, fun thing. This is you know, you're discharging a firearm at someone's home." Donald Nelson, homeowner

Luckily, no one was injured in this incident.

However, the person who did this is likely on Santa's naughty list this year.