12-year-old Michigan boy taken into custody after stealing a forklift

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was police chase in Ann Arbor unlike any other, involving a construction vehicle and a 12-year-old driver.

Officers say the boy found the 17-ton forklift parked near a middle school Saturday night. It was reportedly unlocked with the keys hidden inside.

For more than an hour, he led police through the streets in and around the city. He reached speeds of up to 20 miles per hour (MPH), running red lights, hitting multiple parked vehicles, and sometimes driving up on the sidewalk. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

The boy eventually gave up and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

An investigation is ongoing.