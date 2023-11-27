First Lady announces theme for 2023 White House holiday season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - First Lady Jill Biden has announced the theme for the 2023 White House holiday season.

The theme is called the "Magic, Wonder, and Joy" of the Holidays.

According to the White House, the display is designed to "capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of childhood, to encourage visitors to reflect on this time of year with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy" of the season.

During an event at the White House later on Monday, the First Lady will officially unveil the holiday and seasonal decor.

She will also give her holiday message to the nation and thank the volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the white house for the season.