Tentative deal reach between Israel and Hamas over the release of hostages

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A tentative deal has been reached for the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas.

That's according to a senior U.S. official and a source familiar with the talks in the region who say the deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Any deal would require approval from Israel's government.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced it is convening Israel's war cabinet Tuesday morning, followed by Israeli's full cabinet in the afternoon.

Officials stressed that any potential deal is very tenuous and could fall apart at any moment.

Four-to-five day pause

According to a senior U.S. official, as it stands now, the tentative deal would include around 50 women and children hostages being exchanged for around 150 Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners in a first phase.

The numbers are subject to change.

The deal would include a four-to-five day pause in fighting to allow for the hostage exchange and for more fuel trucks to be allowed into Gaza.

If the temporary ceasefire holds and everyone abides by it, the expectation is that another round of hostages would be released once Hamas can consolidate all of the kidnapped captives.