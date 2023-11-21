Skip to Content
OpenAI employees threaten to quit after former CEO joins Microsoft

today at 6:10 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sam Altman is now set to lead Microsoft's new advanced artificial intelligence (AI) team after he was ousted as CEO of OpenAI.

Altman quickly gained notoriety in the AI industry after helping to create ChatGPT, a leading AI platform.

Altman was removed from OpenAI on Friday after board members said they "no longer had confidence" in him.

Hundreds of employees at OpenAI have signed a letter calling on the board to step down, and threatening to join Altman's new venture at Microsoft, after it was unable to reach an agreement to bring him back to the company.

