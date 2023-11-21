CDC recalls whole peaches, nectarines and plums due to listeria outbreak

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recalling whole peaches, nectarines and plums distributed by HMC Farms.

The fruit products, distributed at retail stores nationwide between May 1 and November 15 of this year, and the same time last year, could potentially be contaminated with listeria; an organism that can cause serious and possibly fatal infections.

The two pound bags are branded with "HMC Farms" or "Signature Farms," and the fruit was also sold as individual pieces and bear a sticker that has "USAEU."

According to the CDC, the recall does not include organic fruit.

So far, there are 11 illnesses, including one death and 10 hospitalizations linked to the recalled products.

Consumers who have any of these fruit products in their refrigerators or freezers should discard it immediately.