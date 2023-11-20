White House make COVID tests available for free

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Americans can access free COVID-19 tests again.

In September, the White House resumed the at-home testing program allowing households to order up to four free testing kits, and starting Monday, each household can order up to four more free tests.

The additional tests are available ahead of the busy holiday travel season which, in the past, has corresponded with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Anyone interested in a test should log on HERE to place an order.