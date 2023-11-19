Skip to Content
“Hunger Games” beats “Marvels” at weekend box office

MGN
By
today at 1:02 PM
Published 1:10 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A prequel and a three-quel hit theaters this weekend, along with a holiday horror flick. Where did that leave the latest Marvel movie?

"Five Nights at Freddy's" fell to fifth place on ticket sales of $3.5 million.

Horror fans gave thanks for "Thanksgiving." The holiday slasher flick debuted in a tie for third place with $10.2 million.

Also earning $10.2 million, "The Marvels," which fell 78% in its sophomore weekend.

"Trolls Band Together" opened in second place. The third movie in the animated musical franchise took in $30.6 million.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" debuted on top, earning $44 million dollars; by far the weakest opening of the franchise, but easily enough to win the weekend.

