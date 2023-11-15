Boston cafe modeled after Central Perk from “Friends” officially opens

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A cafe based on the coffee shop frequented by the characters in "Friends" opened Tuesday in Boston!

It's a cafe based on the television (TV) show's own coffee shop, which was a featured set in this 90's sitcom, and is located in Boston's Newbury Street.

This cafe is full of easter eggs. The most notable is the iconic orange sofa and of course, the neon sign that spells "The One With," referencing the formatted titles of each episode.

Central Perk Coffeehouse has no smelly cats, but rather subtle nods to the show's characters and plot lines, according to the general manager. Even the coffee and food pay homage to the famous show, like the House Roast called "How you doin?"

During the grand opening, the cafe honored the late Matthew Perry, handing out coffee sleeves with a Chandler Bing quote.

"It's literally what Central Perk was in the show and now it's just here on Newbury Street. Everyone is getting the same vibe...We're making friends, drinking really good coffee," said one patron.