President Biden hosts Las Vegas Golden Knights at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden welcomed the Las Vegas Golden Knights, winners of the 2023 Stanley Cup, to the White House Monday.

The team presented Biden with a number 46 Golden Knights jersey, and a special gold hockey stick to mark the occasion. The team also brought along the Stanley Cup for the visit.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games to win the NHL title last season.

In his remarks, Biden highlighted the impact the Knights have had on the community in Las Vegas, especially in the wake of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival on the Vegas Strip.

"Proving Vegas sports is one of the best shows in town. But you're also proving something else about sports. Like all great franchises, you give back to the community, sponsoring after school activities for kids and programs for the disabled community...You also held the entire city together. You know, we've seen it ever since that very first season, just after one October mass shooting in 2017. Showing up for victims families, survivors, first responders." Joe Biden, President of the United States

Visiting the White House is a tradition for teams that win major sports championships, and the Knights are in Washington D.C. to face the Capitols on Tuesday.