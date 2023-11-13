Mid America Pet Food brands recalled due to salmonella contamination

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily expanding its recall from late october to include additional products due to possible salmonella contamination.

The brands impacted include multiple bag sizes of Victor Super Premium Dog and Cat Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog and Cat Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member's Mark varieties with best by dates before October 31, 2024.

The products were manufactured at the company's Mount Pleasant, Texas facility and shipped to retailers nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), at least seven cases of salmonella, including one hospitalization, have been reported since November 1.

Symptoms

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, and touching the saliva of pets who ate the food.

The CDC recommends discarding the pet food in a sealed trash bag and placing it in a sealed trash can so that wildlife cannot get to it. They also urge consumers to clean surfaces and items including pet items like bowls, that might have touched the recalled items.

Symptoms of salmonella in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea fever and abdominal cramping.

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting.