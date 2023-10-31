Skip to Content
National-World

Nevada man charged with threatening U.S. Senator

By ,
today at 7:01 AM
Published 7:21 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Nevada man has been charged and accused of leaving a series of antisemitic, profanity-laced voicemails at the office of Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

According to the Justice Department, Las Vegas resident John Anthony Miller was arrested on Thursday and appeared in federal court on Friday.

He is charged with one count of threatening a federal official, with court documents laying out a series of disturbing voicemails that he left at Rosen's office. One of which referred to finishing "what Hitler started."

While the documents do not name the senator, Rosen's office confirmed Monday that the threats were directed against her.

Rosen is nevada's only Jewish U.S. senator, and has been a prominent voice in the Senate, calling for support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 13.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content