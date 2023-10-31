Nevada man charged with threatening U.S. Senator

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Nevada man has been charged and accused of leaving a series of antisemitic, profanity-laced voicemails at the office of Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

According to the Justice Department, Las Vegas resident John Anthony Miller was arrested on Thursday and appeared in federal court on Friday.

He is charged with one count of threatening a federal official, with court documents laying out a series of disturbing voicemails that he left at Rosen's office. One of which referred to finishing "what Hitler started."

While the documents do not name the senator, Rosen's office confirmed Monday that the threats were directed against her.

Rosen is nevada's only Jewish U.S. senator, and has been a prominent voice in the Senate, calling for support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 13.