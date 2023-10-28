Skip to Content
National-World

Two people injured in double shooting, Massachusetts university on lockdown

By ,
today at 7:43 AM
Published 7:56 AM

WORCHESTER, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Worcester State University was forced to go on a lockdown after a double shooting early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:00am the university issued a shelter-in-place order following reports of a shooting in a parking garage on campus.

Massachusetts State Police and additional law enforcement arrived at the scene and found two people injured.

They were transported to UMass Medical Center, but their conditions are unknown.

State police determined the shooting happened during an altercation and was not an active shooter situation.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office also stated neither of the victims were students.

Authorities initially said there was a suspect in custody Saturday morning, but later stated that investigators were still "probing all the facts and circumstances of the incident."

The university's shelter-in-place order was lifted at 9:28am, but all events on campus, including Homecoming and family weekend, have been canceled.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content