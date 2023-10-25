Ohio woman creates Taylor Swift pumpkin called the “Swiftkin”

DUBLIN, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Back in 2015, a Central Ohio artist created the Donald Trump pumpkin called the "Trumpkin."

Eight years later, she's back and has created a new pumpkin inspired by Taylor Swift. Say hello to "Taylor Swiftkin," a nearly 400 pound pumpkin.

Her hair is made from over nine wigs, the ears are sweet potatoes, and she even has a little football dedicated to new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swiftkin was created by Jeanette Paras of Dublin.

For 35 years, Paras has decorated pumpkins to look like celebrities. For her, the art is more than quirky fun. As a breast cancer survivor, Paras uses October to not only to celebrate Halloween, but to raise awareness for the disease.

Taylor Swiftkin is not Paras' largest celebrity pumpkin. Her largest was two years ago, as "Ted Lassokin" weighed over 700 pounds.