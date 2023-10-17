WNBA player returns from Israel, shares her harrowing experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Maya Caldwell, a North Carolina native and WNBA player for the Indiana Fever, recounts her escape from Israel.

A surprise attack in Israel sparked terror and left hundreds of bodies lying in the streets.

"When I was there some of my teammates saw some of their friends deceased on the news," Caldwell explained.

Caldwell was one of many who were there when the war started.

"My apartment was only like 30 mins away from what was going on around the Gaza Strip. Sirens were going and everyone was telling me to get to safety," Caldwell shared.

Five days looking for a way home

Caldwell says she went 45 minutes away to one of her teammates homes to get to safety, and spent another five days looking for a way back home.

"This layed a little heavy on my mind...When you think about your child being over seas, in a different country, and there is nothing you can do it takes you to your knees a little bit quicker," said Bernard, Caldwell's father.

Caldwell and her parents, Bernard and Patricia, said one flight after another [was] canceled, along with concerns about taking the skies.

"I was a little nervous about flying once I heard that there were rockets taking off...I was like 'Do I want to look out the window or not?'" Caldwell further shared.

Faith was stronger

They say though tensions were high, faith was stronger, reassuring them everything would work out.

"Her faith is strong my faith is strong and I prayed...I knew that God would bring her back no doubt," Patricia remarked.

The Caldwells say while they're thankful for Maya's safe return, their hearts are still with those who are fighting and hurting.

"We just got to keep in mind [that] other Americans and people that are still there," Bernard spoke.

"There is people there that I know and care about that are going through it that can't leave because that is their home," Maya expressed.