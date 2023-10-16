American evacuees return home from Israel

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More American evacuees are continuing to make their return home after travel in the midst of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Members of a church group from Salem, Massachusetts, have returned from Israel safely after their trip was disrupted by Hamas' deadly attack. 32 parishioners from the Immaculate Conception Church had been in Israel to tour holy sites since the Friday before the attack.

Over in Tampa, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis eagerly awaited for evacuees to return as he stood beside his own family on the tarmac. Florida partnered with Project Dynamo to bring nearly 300 evacuees home, including more than 270 to Tampa and seven to Orlando Sunday afternoon.

Once the plane landed in Tampa, evacuees were able to access resources from multiple state agencies.

Those returning home have said they are grateful and blessed to be back.