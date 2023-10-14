Skip to Content
Solar eclipse, known as “ring of fire,” to sweep the nation

today at 10:20 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A solar eclipse crossed the United States Saturday, but this one is special as it's called a "ring of fire."

This one was not a total eclipse. Instead, the moon almost completely covered the sun, creating a fiery ring around the moon's shadow.

NASA says the "ring of fire" was seen in Oregon starting around 9:00am Pacific Time, and it will follow a path south to Texas, where skywatchers in San Antonio saw it at around noon Central Time.

Everyone outside the path could see a partial eclipse if skies are clear. However, looking directly at the sun, even with regular sunglasses, could cause permanent eye damage.

So, to see the eclipse, people wore special eclipse glasses, and people used solar filters for looking through a telescope.

