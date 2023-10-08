“The Exorcist: Believer” scares up number one spot at weekend box office

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's October, and the box office is getting spooky! Here are the estimates for the top five films in theaters this weekend.

"The Blind" stayed in fifth place, picking up $3.3 million while "The creator" dropped to fourth, on ticket sales of $6.1 million.

"Saw x" fell from second to third, scaring up $8.2 million.

After one weekend on top, "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" settled for second place, earning $11.8 million.

However, audiences were ready for the return of Ellen Burstyn and "The Exorcist" franchise as "The Exorcist: Believer" easily took the number one spot, grossing $27.2 million.