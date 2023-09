CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday.

It's mission: To deploy 22 Starlink satellites in low-earth orbit.

This is the 10th flight for the first stage booster.

So far, SpaceX has launched more than 5,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.