Federal Trade Commission files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Amazon, alleging that the company has used its power to warp e-commerce across the internet.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the FTC alleges that the tech giant deters sellers from discounting goods below what is available on Amazon, pushing prices higher across the internet.

It also argues that Amazon pushes sellers into its fulfillment services, making it more expensive for sellers to offer their goods elsewhere.

Amazon responded to the lawsuit, writing in a statement that their practices have spurred competition and innovation, and saying they have brought consumers "greater selection, lower prices, and faster delivery speeds."

The FTC's antitrust lawsuit is backed by the attorneys general of 17 states, including two Republicans.

Dillon Fuhrman

