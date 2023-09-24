Skip to Content
National-World

NASA capsule containing asteroid sample lands on Earth

NBC
By ,
New
today at 10:07 AM
Published 10:26 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A NASA capsule containing precious asteroid samples from space is back on Earth Sunday.

This marks the first time the agency has brought asteroid samples to Earth.

Touchdown was confirmed in the Utah desert just before 11:00am Mountain Time, after the samples gathered from the Bennu asteroid were released from the Osiris-Rex spacecraft and made the 63,000 mile journey to earth.

The asteroid is estimated to have formed in the first 10 million years of the solar system's existence, and its samples could help scientists unlock secrets about the solar system and how it came to be, including how life emerged on this planet.

After it is recovered, the capsule was transported to a temporary clean room on the military range before being flown to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content