NYC daycare owner and husband face federal charges for one-year-old boy’s death

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police continue to search for the husband of a Bronx daycare owner facing charges in connection to the death of a one-year old boy after an apparent exposure to opioids.

The owner of the daycare center and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday. The arrests came one day after authorities discovered four young children, ranging from eight months to two-years-old, showing signs of suspected opioid overdose.

A criminal complaint says Grei Mendez and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, who rented a room inside the apartment where the daycare operated, face two new federal charges including possession with intent to distribute narcotics resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

The complaint also has new details about what happened after the death of the infant, Nicholas Dominici.

It states that Mendez exchanged about 21,500 messages with a man, who law enforcement identifies the owner's husband, between Friday and March 30, 2021.