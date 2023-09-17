Skip to Content
Two people arrested following fentanyl exposure at a New York daycare center

today at 2:38 PM
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people have been arrested after one child died and three others were injured due to alleged fentanyl exposure at a New York City daycare.

A man and a woman, Carlisto Acevedo Brito and Grei Mendez, were arrested Saturday night on murder charges as well as manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and narcotic drug and endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrest comes after the death of one-year-old Nicholas Dominici.

Authorities believe the impacted children suffered from exposure to fentanyl at the Bronx Daycare Center on Friday.

Brito's and Mendez's relationship to the daycare has not been made clear at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

