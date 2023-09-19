Skip to Content
Hawaiian banyan tree sprouting weeks after wildfire

today at 7:04 AM
LAHAINA, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The historic banyan tree in Lahaina showing new signs of life just weeks after wildfires ravaged the town.

The historic tree, planted 150 years ago, is said to be the largest banyan in the country.

Videos taken by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) show a group of leaves sprouting alongside charred foliage: A positive sign in the tree's long-term recovery.

This progress comes after a group of Maui arborists, landscapers, and volunteers have come together to care for the banyan, ensuring that the ground around the tree is well-watered, aerated, and even giving it a compost treatment in an attempt to facilitate its growth.

How long it might take for more progress to be seen remains unknown.

