Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers for holiday rush

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Amazon is hiring 250,000 employees for the holiday season.

The company announced Tuesday it is hiring for a variety full-time, part-time and seasonal fulfillment center and transportation roles across the nation.

Hourly wages for those roles will range between $17.00 and $28.00, and the company is offering sign-on bonuses worth $1,000 to $3,000 in some locations.

Amazon is also bumping the average hourly pay for warehouse and delivery workers.

The company said warehouse and delivery employees will now make $20.50 an hour on average, up from $19.00 an hour.