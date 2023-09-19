Skip to Content
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers for holiday rush

today at 1:15 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Amazon is hiring 250,000 employees for the holiday season.

The company announced Tuesday it is hiring for a variety full-time, part-time and seasonal fulfillment center and transportation roles across the nation.

Hourly wages for those roles will range between $17.00 and $28.00, and the company is offering sign-on bonuses worth $1,000 to $3,000 in some locations.

Amazon is also bumping the average hourly pay for warehouse and delivery workers.

The company said warehouse and delivery employees will now make $20.50 an hour on average, up from $19.00 an hour.

