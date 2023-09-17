Russell Brand, British comedian, accused of sexual assault

LONDON, Engl. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Russell Brand is facing allegations of sexual assault, and now supporters as well as critics are speaking out.

The British comedian has denied allegations of sexual assault against him that were published Saturday as a result of a joint investigation by The Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

NBC has not independently confirmed any of the allegations against Brand.

Brand took to social media to deny what he called a "litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks."

Critics and supporters chiming in

The allegations have people on both sides of the aisle chiming in as they had attended one of Brand's comedy shows.

One person noted that they believe people will stick by Brand, with one attendee saying, "I think people will stand by him but I think reasonable people may see the evidence."

Another person, who also attended his latest show, called the allegations concerning although it did not deter them from attending.

Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times are airing a special entitled "Russell Brand: In Plain Sight," which features five women who allege that brand has raped, sexually assaulted or abused them.