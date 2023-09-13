NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams walked the picket line with members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Wednesday.

Earlier in California on Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA and WGA held a solidarity march and rally.

Picketing has passed the 50 day mark with continued striking outside the studios and networks in new york.

The unions are fighting for similar things: More base pay, more residual pay for streaming service material and legal assurances around artificial intelligence (AI).

Mayor Adams joined the picket line, even carrying a sign. He told the crowd he strongly supports the union, having been associated with several unions throughout his working life.

Fueling the picket lines in New York City, Drew Barrymore is standing by her decision to start filming the new season of "The Drew Barrymore Show" amid the WGA strike.