Ford unveils 2024 F-150 at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ford revealed its 2024 F-150 on Tuesday at the Detroit Auto Show.

One of the main new features of the vehicle will offer customers the option of choosing what the company calls the pro access tailgate, which opens from the driver's side to allow it to be used even when a trailer is hooked up.

The new tailgate can open as wide as 100 degrees and has built-in stops to avoid hitting the door on a trailer's jack.

It is also designed to allow more items to be stored I the bed within arm's reach.

Following the reveal, Ford CEO Jim Farley also provided an update on negotiations with the United Auto Workers (UAW):