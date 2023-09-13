Ford unveils 2024 F-150 at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ford revealed its 2024 F-150 on Tuesday at the Detroit Auto Show.
One of the main new features of the vehicle will offer customers the option of choosing what the company calls the pro access tailgate, which opens from the driver's side to allow it to be used even when a trailer is hooked up.
The new tailgate can open as wide as 100 degrees and has built-in stops to avoid hitting the door on a trailer's jack.
It is also designed to allow more items to be stored I the bed within arm's reach.
Following the reveal, Ford CEO Jim Farley also provided an update on negotiations with the United Auto Workers (UAW):
"We put an offer in [Tuesday] that's our most generous offer. In 80 years, the UAW and Ford pay increases. Elimination of tears, inflation protection. Five weeks of vacation, 17 paid holidays, and bigger contributions for retirement. So it's a significant significant enhancement, still optimistic that we'll get a deal. But there is a limit. And because we have to protect for the future, future investments, and the profitability of the company funds, those were America's largest employer of automobile manufacturing in the U.S. It was very important Ford gets this right."