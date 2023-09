(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actor Paul Reubens, known for his role at Pee-Wee Herman, died of acute hypoxic respiratory failure, according to a report in People Magazine.

The condition happens when the lung cannot release enough oxygen into the blood.

Reubens also suffered from blood and bone marrow cancer and a type of lung cancer at the time of his death.

The actor died in July at the age of 70.