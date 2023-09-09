Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” issues apology amid toxic workplace allegations

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show" on NBC, has reportedly issued a very serious apology after current and former staffers accused the funny man of cultivating a "toxic work environment."

According to an article published by Rolling Stone Magazine, staffers described the behavior of the talk show host as erratic and claimed he encouraged an unhealthy atmosphere in the workplace.

The article quotes staffers saying Fallon would snap at crew members, express irritation over the smallest things and berate and belittle staffers.

On Thursday, Fallon reportedly apologized to his staff in a virtual meeting saying, "It's embarrassing, and I feel so bad."

NBC released a statement saying, "We have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate."

The Tonight Show has not been taping airing episodes for more than four months due to the ongoing strike by the Writer's Guild.