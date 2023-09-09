Skip to Content
Freddie Mercury’s items auctioned off, setting sale records

LONDON, Engl. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Items belonging to Freddie Mercury hit the auction block at London's Sothebys, setting sale records.

Among the prized possessions: The original lyrics to "Bohemian Rhapsody," which sold for about $1.7 million.

The late singer's prized piano that he used to compose "Rhapsody," as well as other hits by Queen, sold for over $2 million.

The collection of more than 1,400 items included several pieces of unique jewelry, artwork and clothing.

Mercury left his home and possessions to his close friend Mary Austin when he died in 1991 from AIDS-related pneumonia.

Bidders from 61 countries took part in the auction, both online and by phone.

