CDC warns that RSV is on the rise in the United States

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases may be on the rise in the United States.

The increases have been most notable in the southeast. According to the CDC, regional increases have usually predicted the beginning of RSV season nationally.

From August 5 through August 19, the rate of RSV-related hospitalizations increased from two in 100,000 kids, ages four and younger, to seven per 100,000.

The majority of those hospitalizations were in babies less than a year old.

On Tuesday, the CDC advised physicians to be ready with a new RSV shot for young children meant to help prevent the respiratory infection.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an RSV vaccine given to pregnant women that can offer protection to their newborns during the first six months of life.