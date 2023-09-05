United Airlines flights experience a nationwide ground stop

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - United airlines briefly stopped flights nationwide Tuesday due to a technology issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to NBC News that the airline asked for the ground stop, with United releasing a statement saying it experienced a "systemwide technology issue."

Flight that were already airborne at the time of the ground stop were allowed to continue to their destinations.

United and the FAA later confirmed that the ground stopped was lifted. United also said it is working with impacted customers at this time.