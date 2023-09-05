Skip to Content
National-World

United Airlines flights experience a nationwide ground stop

By ,
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:37 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - United airlines briefly stopped flights nationwide Tuesday due to a technology issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to NBC News that the airline asked for the ground stop, with United releasing a statement saying it experienced a "systemwide technology issue."

Flight that were already airborne at the time of the ground stop were allowed to continue to their destinations.

United and the FAA later confirmed that the ground stopped was lifted. United also said it is working with impacted customers at this time.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content