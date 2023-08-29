Netflix to end its DVD service next month, streaming service not affected

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Netflix says it is ending its DVD service. The streaming service says it will stop shipping DVDs in about a month.

The move was first announced in April, with Netflix saying its final discs will be shipped September 29, and the company also announced that subscribers will not be charged for any unreturned discs after that date.

In a Twitter post, the company told customers to enjoy their final shipments for as long as they would like.

Subscribers to Netflix's DVD rental service can also enter for a chance to get up to 10 extra mystery discs shipped to their home on the final day of service.

Users of the service do not need to take any action as their subscriptions will automatically be canceled. Those who subscribe to Netflix's streaming service will not be impacted.