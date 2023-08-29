Skip to Content
National-World

International Space Station captures Hurricane Idalia from space

NBC
By ,
New
today at 10:49 AM
Published 11:07 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The International Space Station (ISS) passed over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday as the intensifying storm headed toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

A total of 23 Florida counties have issued evacuation orders for their coastal cities and low-lying areas ahead of Idalia's expected landfall Wednesday morning

Idalia strengthened to a category one hurricane early Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tampa Bay warned of the impacts, including storm surge, heavy rains and tropical, and hurricane-force winds, depending on the location.

According to FEMA, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard and President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration.

Florida officials urged residents in low-lying areas to heed orders to seek higher ground, warning that the storm surge could cause life-threatening floods.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content