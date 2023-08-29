International Space Station captures Hurricane Idalia from space

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The International Space Station (ISS) passed over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday as the intensifying storm headed toward Florida's Gulf Coast.

A total of 23 Florida counties have issued evacuation orders for their coastal cities and low-lying areas ahead of Idalia's expected landfall Wednesday morning

Idalia strengthened to a category one hurricane early Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tampa Bay warned of the impacts, including storm surge, heavy rains and tropical, and hurricane-force winds, depending on the location.

According to FEMA, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis activated the National Guard and President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration.

Florida officials urged residents in low-lying areas to heed orders to seek higher ground, warning that the storm surge could cause life-threatening floods.