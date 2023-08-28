Winners of the Big Tex Choice Food Award announced

DALLAS, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The State Fair of Texas returns in about a month, but concessionaires already know who won the heart, or stomachs, of judges.

Fair foods are the highlight for many, but on Sunday, the judges announced the winners for the the Big Tex Choice Food Awards.

The finalists included all kinds of fried and delicious goodies, but only the best got the top awards.

These included Deep Fried Pho for Best Taste-Savory, and Biscoff Delight for Best Taste-Sweet.

The winners were thrilled to take home the top prize.

"It's bigger than just our family affair right. Being able to present something that is so, so near and dear to us. Being able to bring the Vietnamese cuisine and culture to a really broad, you know, kind of population, it's huge. We're so excited, we're so excited." Lam Le, winner for Best Taste-Savory

"I think that there was a bunch of great finalists with great different flavors and different toppings, but I think that what we bring, what Drizzle Cheesecakes brings to the fair, is something very exciting. And you got to be confident to win right? That's the only way I know how." Stephen Elgidi, winner for Best Taste-Sweet

Most creative went to Cody and Lauren Hays with their Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas.

The State Fair of Texas kicks off September 29.