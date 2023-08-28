Two students dead, one in critical, but stable condition after shooting
BRADDOCK, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two high school students are dead and a third teen is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night near Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County police say multiple gunshots were heard around 11:00pm Sunday night. The Allegheny County Housing Authority officer found two teenage boys dead, shot several times.
A third teenage boy was found inside the residence with gunshot wounds to his chest and buttocks, and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.
According to the superintendent of Woodland Hills, both victims were high school seniors.
The shooting remains under investigation.