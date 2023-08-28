Skip to Content
Two students dead, one in critical, but stable condition after shooting

today at 11:11 AM
BRADDOCK, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two high school students are dead and a third teen is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police say multiple gunshots were heard around 11:00pm Sunday night. The Allegheny County Housing Authority officer found two teenage boys dead, shot several times.

A third teenage boy was found inside the residence with gunshot wounds to his chest and buttocks, and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.

According to the superintendent of Woodland Hills, both victims were high school seniors.

The shooting remains under investigation.

