Texas man builds crosses to honor victims in Jacksonville shooting

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A North Texas man is building crosses for the victims in the Dollar General shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

Roberto Marquez built three crosses to remember those who were lost when a gunman opened fire at the store over the weekend.

Over the last few years, Marquez has also built crosses in Ukraine and Uvalde.

Marquez says he does it in hopes of helping others heal from the tragedy.

"I do it out of you know something there is more within me that it makes me feel good I don't expect anything in return. If it helps as it is helping these people they are in pain, they need to know people are behind them," Marquez shared.