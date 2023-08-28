Skip to Content
National-World

Texas man builds crosses to honor victims in Jacksonville shooting

NBC
By ,
today at 7:06 AM
Published 7:11 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A North Texas man is building crosses for the victims in the Dollar General shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

Roberto Marquez built three crosses to remember those who were lost when a gunman opened fire at the store over the weekend.

Over the last few years, Marquez has also built crosses in Ukraine and Uvalde.

Marquez says he does it in hopes of helping others heal from the tragedy.

"I do it out of you know something there is more within me that it makes me feel good I don't expect anything in return. If it helps as it is helping these people they are in pain, they need to know people are behind them," Marquez shared.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content