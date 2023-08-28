Skip to Content
Louisville community gather to remember shooting victims

today at 7:13 AM
Published 7:30 AM

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A second victim has died after an overnight shooting at a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

Now, another grief stricken community is coming together to remember the victims, and to call for an end to gun violence.

Residents gathered Sunday at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church for prayers and encouragement as the city comes to grips with this latest mass shooting.

Authorities say an adult man died at the scene, and another passed away at the hospital. Four others are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our city has been struck by yet another gun violence tragedy...Our thoughts are with these victims and their families," said Craig Greenberg, Mayor of Louisville.

So far, there are no suspects, and an investigation is underway.

