Eye drops recalled, possible fungal contamination

EzriCare
today at 1:27 PM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, click here.

