Two people injured in shooting during Chicago White Sox game

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting at the Chicago White Sox game that left two fans injured friday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:45pm Central Time, just before a concert after the game was scheduled to take place.

Police say a 42-year-old woman suffered gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen.

The older woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition while the younger woman refused additional medical attention.

Following the shooting, an announcement was made that the concert was canceled due to "technical difficulties."

In a statement, the White Sox said investigators do not know what caused the incident and its unclear if it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. However, the shooting did not involved an altercation of any kind, according to team security.