Seven injured in mass shooting during parade in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Several people were injured in a mass shooting in Boston Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting took place in the city's Dorchester neighborhood during the J'ouvert Parade, which is part of the city's annual Caribbean Carnival.

Police say at least seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also say two people have been arrested, several firearms have also been recovered, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

The J'ouvert Parade is one of two scheduled events to take place Saturday. The second and main parade is expected to proceed as planned Saturday afternoon.