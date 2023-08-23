Pittsburgh police engage in tense standoff following shooting

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Pittsburgh were met with gunfire Wednesday as they tried to serve an eviction notice in the city's Garfield neighborhood.

The suspect apparently opened fire with a military-style long rifle as deputies knocked on the door of a home in this usually quiet neighborhood. One deputy was hurt when he fell down escaping that gunfire, but so far, no one has been shot.

Since the initial contact, hundreds of shots have been fired, and two police drones have been shot down. Officers have shut down several blocks around the area and are working to evacuate nearby homes.

At this time, the suspect remains barricaded, and nerves are on edge.

One man was on the phone with his daughter who was at home in the house behind where the shooter was firing and waiting for help to arrive. Fortunately, he got word that she was with an officer and safe.

"My adrenaline is rushing. I want to get her out of there. exit this area and get to safety. This is one of the craziest things that's ever happened on this side of town, besides that shooting with the three officers in stan heights. This is literally probably the most insane things that's ever happened...We've never seen nothing like this before. So, this is a pretty crazy world we are living in," the man said.