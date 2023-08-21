Eight people injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least two gunmen opened fire outside a small grocery store in Minneapolis Sunday evening, injuring eight people.

Police say they have recovered 41 shell casings of three different calibers, and have determined that one of the guns involved was an assault weapon.

When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds on the ground in front of the store. Others went to a hospital on their own. No word on their condition.

"In total, we have [five boys] struck by gunfire. They are all in their late teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17. In addition, we have one [young man] who was 18 that was injured. And we have one [man] and one [woman] in their 40s that were injured in this incident," said Chief Brian O'Hara of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Police say they were searching the area for two suspects, both men, wearing hoodies, who left on foot.

It's unclear at this time what may have sparked the mass shooting.