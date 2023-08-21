Skip to Content
National-World

Eight people injured in Minneapolis shooting

NBC
By ,
New
today at 6:47 AM
Published 7:00 AM

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least two gunmen opened fire outside a small grocery store in Minneapolis Sunday evening, injuring eight people.

Police say they have recovered 41 shell casings of three different calibers, and have determined that one of the guns involved was an assault weapon.

When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds on the ground in front of the store. Others went to a hospital on their own. No word on their condition.

"In total, we have [five boys] struck by gunfire. They are all in their late teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17. In addition, we have one [young man] who was 18 that was injured. And we have one [man] and one [woman] in their 40s that were injured in this incident," said Chief Brian O'Hara of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Police say they were searching the area for two suspects, both men, wearing hoodies, who left on foot.

It's unclear at this time what may have sparked the mass shooting.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content