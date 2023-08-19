Canadian wildfires raging in West Kelowna

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Major evacuations are under way in British Columbia and the northwest territories as more than 200 wildfires are burning across Canada.

Max Standen, owner of two boat rental companies in Okanagan Lake, sent some of his boats to West Kelowna to help residents escape the raging wildfires on Friday.

Standen says some residents also used kayaks to get away from the flames while others swam across the lake.

Strong winds fanned the flames on Friday, but Standen says the wind had calmed down significantly on Saturday.

Canada's Armed Forces are helping battle the fires and fly people to safety in the northwest territories.