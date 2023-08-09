Skip to Content
Tennessee police investigate shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The shooting happened around 4:30am Eastern time in front of the facility on Discovery Drive, just off Volkswagen Drive.

Investigators say it looked like a man approached a 19-year-old man and shot him at close range. The suspect then fled on foot.

First responders took the victim to a hospital in critical condition. Police believe this was a targeted shooting, which CPD later said, “We’ve already got our suspect.”

