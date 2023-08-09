Skip to Content
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs sentenced to three-to-10 years

today at 11:48 AM
Published 11:58 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs was sentenced in Las Vegas Wednesday.

Ruggs received three-to-10 years in prison on DUI charges, resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. He was driving under the influence back in 2021 and caused a crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs apologized at the hearing, saying he has "no excuse." He was reportedly driving as fast as 156 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

He agreed to the sentence as part of his plea deal.

The now 24-year-old was cut by the Raiders while hospitalized after the crash, in which his fiancee Kiara Je'Nai Kilgo-Washington was also injured.

